Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 16.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $37,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $56,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $60,000. 1.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUFG stock opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

