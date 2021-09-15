Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.25 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Mizuho Financial Group stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,738. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

