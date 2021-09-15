MobileSmith, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOST) Short Interest Update

MobileSmith, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOST) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 4,700.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

MOST stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. MobileSmith has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $6.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33.

About MobileSmith

MobileSmith, Inc engages in the provision of mobile application services. It includes procedure management assistance and operational improvement patient/member-facing mobile application services to the healthcare industry. Its solutions includes Peri Patient Pathways, Peri Access, and Peri NAV. The company was founded by Bob Dieterle on August 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

