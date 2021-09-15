MobileSmith, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOST) Short Interest Update

MobileSmith, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOST) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 4,700.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
MOST stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. MobileSmith has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $6.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33.
About MobileSmith
