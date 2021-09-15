Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Decreased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Mondelez International by 21.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 34,037 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Mondelez International by 60.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 28,619 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.3% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 596,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,262,000 after acquiring an additional 24,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 212,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.26. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $84.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

