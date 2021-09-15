Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,436,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,732 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.10% of Mondelez International worth $63,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,481,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.0% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 127,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $60.35 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.26. The company has a market capitalization of $84.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

