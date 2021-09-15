MONECO Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 105.5% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded up $3.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.22. 117,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,378,652. The company has a market cap of $112.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.73 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

