MONECO Advisors LLC Has $9.39 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $9,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,078,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,703,000 after buying an additional 206,511 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,717,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,411,000 after purchasing an additional 52,972 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $116,408,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,666,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $91,557,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.32. 2,315,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.10. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

