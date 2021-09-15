MonetaryUnit Price Tops $0.0066 on Major Exchanges (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 14th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $2,080.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.28 or 0.00149088 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 232,793,072 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.