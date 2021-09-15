Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) Short Interest Update

Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 67.9% from the August 15th total of 60,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE MOTV opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81. Motive Capital has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOTV. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its stake in Motive Capital by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motive Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Motive Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Motive Capital during the first quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Motive Capital in the second quarter worth $817,000. 58.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

