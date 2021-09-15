Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit (NASDAQ:MCAFU) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit (NASDAQ:MCAFU) traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. 761 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 33,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCAFU. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $491,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $737,000.

