mStable USD Market Cap Tops $41.54 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002115 BTC on exchanges. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.54 million and approximately $150,203.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, mStable USD has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,738.73 or 0.99874742 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00069716 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008413 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00073111 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006738 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001161 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006298 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

