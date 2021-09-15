Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,111 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $69,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $214,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 343.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CADE opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.23.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $185.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.68 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CADE. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

