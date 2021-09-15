Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 467 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 106.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 946,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,488,000 after purchasing an additional 487,327 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter worth about $16,061,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter worth about $16,017,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,683,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,207,000 after purchasing an additional 277,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter worth about $9,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Shares of AX opened at $45.02 on Wednesday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.27 and a 52-week high of $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.74.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.91 million. Research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AX has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.