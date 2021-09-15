Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in American States Water by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in American States Water by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in American States Water by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in American States Water by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in American States Water by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

AWR opened at $88.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.71. American States Water has a 52 week low of $69.25 and a 52 week high of $94.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $128.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays began coverage on American States Water in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director James L. Anderson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $580,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $48,500.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,377. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

