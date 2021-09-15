Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 825 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,830 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,605,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,258,000 after buying an additional 26,952 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 11,814 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.44 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $26.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average is $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.21.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

