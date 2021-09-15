Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 35.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 334,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after acquiring an additional 87,696 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,037,000 after acquiring an additional 74,763 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 1,152.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,748,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,368,000 after acquiring an additional 315,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $77.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a one year low of $40.96 and a one year high of $86.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. SPX FLOW’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.