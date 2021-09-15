Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,730 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter worth $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter worth $95,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter worth $166,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 23.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter worth $175,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 174.24 and a beta of 1.73.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%. On average, analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

