Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Trading Down 6.5%

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP)’s stock price fell 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.86 and last traded at $27.09. 422 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 301,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.96.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nam Tai Property from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the second quarter valued at about $377,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 60.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 432.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 91,259 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. 29.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

