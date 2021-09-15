NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) COO Ronald Allen Louks Sells 9,200 Shares

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) COO Ronald Allen Louks sold 9,200 shares of NantHealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $18,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ronald Allen Louks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Ronald Allen Louks sold 7,320 shares of NantHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $15,006.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Ronald Allen Louks sold 1,505 shares of NantHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $3,521.70.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Ronald Allen Louks sold 16,613 shares of NantHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $38,209.90.

NH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.82. 144,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.64. NantHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $6.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. Analysts predict that NantHealth, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NantHealth by 1,023.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 94,191 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 32,157 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. Its solutions include empower treatment decisions; improve patient outcomes; validate treatment options; enable high-quality care; lower costs; ensure appropriate reimbursement; and streamline implementation and deployment.

