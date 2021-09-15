Nash Market Capitalization Achieves $20.70 Million (NEX)

Nash (CURRENCY:NEX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Nash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001503 BTC on exchanges. Nash has a market capitalization of $20.70 million and $194,309.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nash has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00078888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00121983 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.45 or 0.00178824 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,061.33 or 0.99648202 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,429.07 or 0.07260759 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $410.34 or 0.00868861 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Nash Profile

Nash launched on October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Nash Coin Trading

