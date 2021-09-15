Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Natera were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Natera by 6.1% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Natera by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Natera by 1.5% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Natera during the first quarter worth $28,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $120.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.74. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.65 and a 12-month high of $127.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 80,826 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total transaction of $9,676,488.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 449 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $51,715.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,526.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,671 shares of company stock valued at $26,369,533 over the last ninety days. 10.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.27.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

