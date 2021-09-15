National Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 18.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.98. 27,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,509. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $103.48 and a 12 month high of $157.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

