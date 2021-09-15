National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 2,251.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,879 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $6,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Financial Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDE traded up $2.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.91. 9,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,977. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.95. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

