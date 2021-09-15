National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 1,863.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,147 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Hilltop worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hilltop during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 42.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilltop alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Hilltop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Shares of HTH stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.83. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

In other Hilltop news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $990,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.