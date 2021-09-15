Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 606.5% from the August 15th total of 174,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 835,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 14.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 33.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 54.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 28,591 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $650,000. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE NNA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.89. 1,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,446. The stock has a market cap of $64.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.35. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.46. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp. engages in the marine transportation business. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The firm owns fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company was founded on March 14, 2008 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Island.

