NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Short Interest Up 366.7% in August

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

NCC Group stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00. NCC Group has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NCCGF shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Investec cut NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

