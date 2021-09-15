NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,463 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 40,789 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.11% of NetApp worth $19,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NetApp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $92,234,000 after purchasing an additional 27,953 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,265 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Fox-Davies Capital downgraded NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.57.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,331,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $92.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $93.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.30.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

