NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.140-$1.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.850-$5.050 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTAP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.57.

NTAP stock opened at $92.19 on Wednesday. NetApp has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $93.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.30.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at $14,331,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

