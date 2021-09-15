Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.79.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX opened at $577.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $542.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $524.21. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $615.60. The firm has a market cap of $255.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

