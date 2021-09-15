Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.12% from the company’s current price.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.79.

Shares of NFLX opened at $577.76 on Monday. Netflix has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $615.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $542.64 and its 200-day moving average is $524.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $255.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at $12,018,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

