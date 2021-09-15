Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 93.0% from the August 15th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NHS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.67. 34,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,577. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 19.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth $138,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 11.7% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 72.1% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 45,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 18,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 246.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 65,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

