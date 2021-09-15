Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 308.7% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NBO stock opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0393 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBO. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $460,000.

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

