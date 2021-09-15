New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Pulmonx worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,939,000 after buying an additional 66,313 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the first quarter worth about $1,211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 9.5% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 352,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,100,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pulmonx stock opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. Pulmonx Co. has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 14.28 and a quick ratio of 13.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.85.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $56,967.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $1,074,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,252,359 shares in the company, valued at $53,801,342.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,591,159 shares of company stock worth $97,197,634 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

