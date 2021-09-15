New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Knoll were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knoll by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,823,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,126,000 after acquiring an additional 191,686 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Knoll in the second quarter worth about $78,167,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Knoll by 8.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,668,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,051,000 after acquiring an additional 211,565 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in Knoll by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,023,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,403,000 after acquiring an additional 65,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Knoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,242,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNL stock opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. Knoll, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -113.82 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.25.

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

