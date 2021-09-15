New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 214.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,181 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCCC. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,184,000 after buying an additional 54,901 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,254,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,735,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC opened at $49.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $50.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.48.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 million. Analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $28,078.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at $552,011.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $569,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,672 shares of company stock worth $3,196,618. Corporate insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCCC shares. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC).

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.