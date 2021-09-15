New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,102 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,296,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,878,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,908,000 after purchasing an additional 89,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,408,268 shares of company stock worth $58,580,545. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -53.54 and a beta of 1.37. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $52.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.04 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

