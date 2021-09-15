New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of ShotSpotter worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in ShotSpotter by 68.4% during the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 151,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 61,600 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 3.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,110,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,933,000 after purchasing an additional 35,469 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ShotSpotter by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 786,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,594,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ShotSpotter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSTI opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,688.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.31. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $53.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.04.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). ShotSpotter had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.84 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SSTI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ShotSpotter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

