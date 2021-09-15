NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Increased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,067,000 after buying an additional 12,544 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 133,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,036,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,045,000 after purchasing an additional 175,986 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.70.

NYSE:NEE remained flat at $$84.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 158,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,881,096. The company has a market capitalization of $166.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

