NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $27.00. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 49.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NGM opened at $26.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.69. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $16.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.08 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 149.51%. On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 174.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 115,612.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,000 after acquiring an additional 54,395 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $18,833,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $9,860,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.