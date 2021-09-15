Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Buys Shares of 2,817 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,126.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,444 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 287.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 821,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,955,000 after purchasing an additional 608,955 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85,413.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 448,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,821,000 after purchasing an additional 448,420 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,202,000 after purchasing an additional 410,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,416,000 after purchasing an additional 320,752 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.99. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $81.71 and a 1 year high of $119.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

