Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Decreases Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $35,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $197,551.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,852.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,172 shares of company stock worth $4,248,578. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $128.99 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.08 and a 1 year high of $135.77. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.97 and its 200 day moving average is $119.53.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

YUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

