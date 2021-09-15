Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $722,000 Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lowered its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 287.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in WestRock during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRK opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.12. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of -19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. WestRock has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

WRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

