Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Increases Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,825 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BHP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 197.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in BHP Group by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $59.82 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $4.00 dividend. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.69%.

BHP has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays cut BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,133.50.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

