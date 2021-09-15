Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Lowers Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 0.7% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in Danaher by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Danaher by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its stake in Danaher by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 3.1% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.53.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $324.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $306.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $201.44 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $231.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Danaher’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total transaction of $3,611,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

