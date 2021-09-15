Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Purchases Shares of 1,054 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 261,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,529,000 after purchasing an additional 97,355 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 21,004 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 392,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,854,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.82.

AVB stock opened at $224.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.95. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $233.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total transaction of $97,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.