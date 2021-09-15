Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 7.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average is $21.31.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $63.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.12 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIVO. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.