Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,042 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IONS. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 295.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

IONS opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.43 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $152,990.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $566,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,198.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IONS. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.