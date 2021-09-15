Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 55.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 6.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the second quarter valued at $506,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 257.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 40.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter.

Get CareDx alerts:

CDNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research started coverage on CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CareDx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of CDNA opened at $65.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.83 and a beta of 0.61. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 13,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $1,265,049.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,618 shares in the company, valued at $12,985,423.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $907,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 374,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,945,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,469 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,651. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.