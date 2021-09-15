Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,142,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,426,000 after buying an additional 130,328 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 33.5% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 33.6% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 277,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,995,000 after buying an additional 69,910 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,946,000. 69.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $48.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $56.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

In other Northwest Natural news, Director Malia H. Wasson purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.99 per share, with a total value of $103,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $96,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NWN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.