Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $370,000 Stake in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 12.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,863 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capstead Mortgage were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Capstead Mortgage by 142.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 745,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 437,465 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Capstead Mortgage by 329.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 46,552 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capstead Mortgage during the first quarter worth $77,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Capstead Mortgage by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Capstead Mortgage during the first quarter worth $191,000. 71.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Capstead Mortgage stock opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $671.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.55. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 21.43 and a current ratio of 21.42.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Capstead Mortgage had a net margin of 74.89% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It invests in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

